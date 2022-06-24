Man accused of sexually abusing kids ages 5-14; San Bernardino Co. deputies fear there may be more victims

article

Deputies have arrested a 57-year-old man accused of sexually and physically abusing multiple children, with one of the victims possibly being as young as five years old.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department arrested Martin Castillo following reports that he physically, emotionally and sexually abused five victims from 2010 to 2020. The victims' ages ranged from 5 and 14 years old, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a press release.

Castillo is being charged with continuous sexual abuse, oral copulation under 14 years of age, sexual penetration with a foreign object victim under 14, sending harmful matter to a minor, willful cruelty to a child, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age. He is being held on a $1.7 million bond.

Now, deputies fear there may be even more victims. If you or anyone you know may have been targeted by Castillo are asked to call 909-387-3615 or 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).