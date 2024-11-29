Suspect arrested after gunshots fired from Malibu home

article

The Brief LA County deputies investigated gunshots fired from a Malibu home Friday afternoon. Images from SkyFOX showed armed deputies with shields attempting to surround the home. By 4 p.m., deputies took a suspect into custody. No one has been reported injured.



The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrested a suspect accused of firing gunshots out of a Malibu home Friday afternoon.

Deputies said they received multiple 911 calls around 2:40 p.m. Friday, with callers reporting that gunshots had been fired from out of the home on Carbon Mesa Road.

Images from SkyFOX showed at least six LASD cruisers outside the home, with deputies trying to surround the home from multiple angles.

Deputies responding to a call from shots fired from inside a Malibu home.

Deputies slowly approached the house, and by 4 p.m., deputies told FOX 11 that they'd arrested a suspect.

No one was reported injured.

No other information was immediately available.