Suspect arrested after gunshots fired from Malibu home
MALIBU, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrested a suspect accused of firing gunshots out of a Malibu home Friday afternoon.
Deputies said they received multiple 911 calls around 2:40 p.m. Friday, with callers reporting that gunshots had been fired from out of the home on Carbon Mesa Road.
Images from SkyFOX showed at least six LASD cruisers outside the home, with deputies trying to surround the home from multiple angles.
Deputies responding to a call from shots fired from inside a Malibu home.
Deputies slowly approached the house, and by 4 p.m., deputies told FOX 11 that they'd arrested a suspect.
No one was reported injured.
No other information was immediately available.