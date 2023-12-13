Car crashes into Lynwood restaurant, owner asking for donations to repair extensive damage

A car was caught on video surveillance when it crashed into a Lynwood restaurant early Saturday morning, causing extensive damage, according to the business owner.

Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to an alarm at 11700 S Long Beach Blvd just after 4 a.m. The driver was allegedly driving at a high speed when they lost control and crashed into a light pole and then BALAM Mexican Kitchen, officials said.

The vehicle allegedly hit the restaurant with such force that the front wheels came off the car, according to officials.

The owner of BALAM is asking for donations from the community in order to help cover the necessary repairs and significant reconstruction from the crash.

According to officials, one person was transported to a nearby hospital following the crash. Their condition is unknown.

More information on how to donate is available here.