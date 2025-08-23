Video shows agents being locked out of Lynwood barbershop

Witnesses recorded a chaotic confrontation between federal agents and people inside a Lynwood barbershop.

What we know:

Now viral video shows people at a barbershop locking their front doors as immigration agents try to detain someone inside.

Agents in police vests swarmed the barbershop demanding that someone from inside come out.

The incident, which happened Thursday morning, quickly drew a large crowd of onlookers. Witnesses could be heard shouting in both English and in Spanish, urging people inside to not let them in.

At one point, agents brought what they claimed was a warrant to the door, but whoever was inside never came out. Eventually, the agents just walked away.

While the agents were wearing vests that said ‘police’, people said they didn't identify themselves with any particular agency.

What we don't know:

Barbershop workers have not commented on the ordeal and FOX 11 has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for a statement.