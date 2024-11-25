Lyle Menendez's wife Rebecca Sneed announces separation

The Brief Rebecca Sneed, wife of Lyle Menendez, is denying rumors of an alleged affair that led to the pair's separation. Sneed married Menendez in 2003. According to the Associated Press, the two had known each other for about 10 years before they wed.



Rebecca Sneed, the wife of Lyle Menendez, is revealing the status of her marriage to the convicted killer.

In a social media post, Sneed announced she and Menendez are separated, but emphasized that the two remain "best friends and family."

Guys! This is NOT a cheating scandal… I continue to run his Facebook pages, with input from him, and I am forever committed to the enduring fight for Lyle and Erik’s freedom, as has been so evident over the years," she wrote.

"Please keep this page as the abuse survivor support page Lyle wants it to be. I’ll continue to update you all on the progress of the case because I believe we all have the common goal of seeing the guys walk free! I will never stop fighting for them. Please continue to join us in this fight!" she continued.

Sneed and the younger Menendez married in 2003. She is his second wife.

Sneed's announcement comes on the heels of the Menendez brothers' first court appearance in decades on Monday. Attorneys for Erik and Lyle are asking a judge to reconsider the convictions of the brothers, who are serving life sentences without parole for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in Beverly Hills.

The Menendez brothers are expected to attend the hearing virtually from San Diego where they are incarcerated.

Defense attorney Mark Geragos says he will also ask the judge during the hearing to re-sentence the Menendez brothers on the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, a crime for which they have already served three times the maximum sentence.

Monday’s status hearing is expected to confirm details for the resentencing hearing scheduled for December 11.

The highly-anticipated court hearing will allow limited public attendance, with just 16 courtroom seats available through a lottery. The lottery will be held outside the Van Nuys courthouse Monday morning.

The Menendez brothers were found guilty in 1996 of the murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty, and were ordered to serve life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

Erik and Lyle — who were 18 years old and 21 years old at the time of the murders — claimed they acted in self-defense after suffering years of physical and sexual abuse by their father. However, that defense was not allowed to be used in their second trial.

Their names re-entered the limelight last year thanks to the release of Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story."

The Source: This story was reported with information from FOX 11's ongoing coverage of the case and verified social media posts on Facebook by Rebecca Sneed. FOX News and the Associated Press contributed.





