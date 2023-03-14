Lunchables headed to a school near you

Two new Lunchable products are headed to school lunchrooms near you beginning next year.

On its website, Kraft Heinz Away from Home, two Lunachable products - Turkey and Cheddar and Extra Cheesy Pizza - are advertised as "now built for schools," as both meet guidelines for the National School Lunch Program.

According to Heinz, the turkey and cheddar combo comes in a 3.5 ounce container that contains 2-ounce equivalents of MMA – meat or meat alternative – one equivalent of grain and "meets whole grain rich criteria: of NSLP. The extra cheesy piza option is a 5.05 ounce container with 2 ounces equivalent of MMA, 2 ounces of equivalents of grain, 1/8 cup of red/orange vegetables and "meets whole grain rich criteria."

The products are advertised as "built for your lunchroom" and "great for field trips, summer school and dinner programs."