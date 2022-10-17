Low-income San Bernardino residents face eviction after owner failed to get proper permits

More than 100 San Bernardino residents are facing eviction as early as next week, as a city spokesperson said the owner never got the proper permits.

Puddles of water, a broken elevator, cockroaches crawling in bathrooms, those are just some scenes from a building in San Bernardino, where the more than 100 tenants were told that they need to be out by next week.

Residents talked about other problems — broken walls and floors, faulty fire alarms. Adrian Everett called it "disgusting." Angelina Trammell, who was homeless before moving into the building, said, "I don't want to be like that no more."

Now those residents and others are facing prospect of being homeless again. They and others had been paying $600 to $700 a month for a tiny room with no kitchen in this building that was once a for-profit college dorm. But, it was never permitted for apartments.

San Bernardino city spokesman Jeff Krause said the building needs to be shut down. The owner blamed the city, for not giving him the proper permits.

"The city went to court to get a temporary restraining order against the property owner because the property owner since June has had multiple chances to repair and upgrade the property and has done nothing," Krause said.

Now, an effort is underway to help the people who live in the building. But for many like single mom Jessica Pasillas, the future is unclear and "very hard. I don't want to see myself go back onto the street," she said.

Residents have until Monday to move. Krause said the city and social services agents will work with residents over the next week to figure out the best possible transition.