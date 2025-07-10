‘Love Island USA’ star Cierra Ortega apologizes for using racial slur

article

The Brief Former "Love Island USA" contestant Cierra Ortega apologized for using a racial slur against Asian people in resurfaced old social media posts. Ortega was removed from the reality show a week before the finale due to the controversy, stating she "completely agreed" with the network's decision. Another former contestant, Yulissa Escobar, also addressed cyberbullying after her own departure from the show due to past racist language.



Former "Love Island USA" contestant Cierra Ortega issued an apology on Wednesday for past social media posts that contained a racial slur against Asian people.

What they're saying:

Ortega addressed the controversy in a nearly five-minute TikTok video, stating she is "deeply, truly, honestly so sorry" to the entire Asian community.

She clarified, "This is not an apology video. This is an accountability video."

Ortega claimed she "had no idea that the word held as much pain, as much harm, and came with the history that it did, or I never would have used it."

She added, "I had no ill intention when I was using it, but that’s absolutely no excuse because intent doesn’t excuse ignorance."

Ortega, who had been back in the United States for about 48 hours, expressed distress over the backlash her family has faced, including feeling unsafe at home and having immigration authorities called on them.

"There’s no need to fight hate with hate. I don’t think that that’s justice. And if you want to know that you’re heard and that I’m sorry and that I will move differently, I promise you, that’s what will happen," she said.

On her departure from the show, Ortega said she agreed with the network's decision and called it "something that deserved punishment."

She noted that she only became aware she was using a racial slur when a follower pointed it out after she posted an Instagram story in 2024.

Ortega added that "the word was immediately removed from my vocabulary" at that point. She concluded by saying, "I know that moving forward, my actions and how I decide to live my life from here on out is gonna speak louder than any apology ever could."

Yulissa Escobar, another former contestant who left the villa earlier in the season due to racist language, also took to TikTok after Ortega's departure to ask viewers to stop cyberbullying contestants.

"I know what I said was wrong. I know what Cierra said was wrong, and I know it hurt communities," Escobar said.

She appealed to viewers, "All I ask you guys is instead of threatening her and her family, try to educate us, her, me."

Escobar revealed she was "honestly scared to come home" after seeing the messages she received, adding, "It’s not easy to take that when you’re getting all these threats online."

The backstory:

Ortega was part of one of the strongest couples on "Love Island USA" this season.

Her removal from the villa was announced early in Sunday's episode by host Iain Stirling, who simply stated she had left "due to a personal situation."

Ortega's video did not mention her "Love Island" partner, Nic Vansteenberghe, who remained single after her departure but later recoupled with islander Orlandria Carthen.

Ortega's departure follows that of Yulissa Escobar, who left the villa last month in the second episode after clips of her using racist language resurfaced online.

Her departure was also not explained on the show.

A spokesperson for "Love Island USA" declined to comment on Monday regarding Ortega's situation.

"Love Island USA" is an American spin-off of the original U.K. series, currently airing its seventh season.

The show, which airs daily except Wednesdays, brings young singles to a remote villa in Fiji to explore romantic connections. Contestants' phones and access to the outside world are removed during their time on the show.

The program has previously urged fans to avoid cyberbullying contestants, with host Ariana Madix having called for an end to doxxing and harassing the show's stars in a recent interview.

The season's finale on Sunday will see one couple win $100,000 based on public votes.