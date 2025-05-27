Allegedly-armed dirt bike rider leads car chase across Los Angeles

The search is on for the dirt bike rider who led police on a chase across Los Angeles.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene on Tuesday, May 27 as the suspect led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase.

Over the course of the car chase, the dirt bike rider drove through Los Angeles' southeast neighborhoods in addition to driving in circles near South Los Angeles.

SkyFOX eventually lost sight of the dirt bike rider a little after 5:30 p.m. PT in downtown Los Angeles.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What we don't know:

Officials did not say if the suspect has attacked anyone before or during the car chase. As of 5:30 p.m., no arrests have been announced in the police chase.