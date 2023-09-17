Los Angeles hospital seeks help identifying patient

article

Do you recognize him?

Hospital officials are asking for the public's help identifying a man who has been hospitalized at Los Angeles General Medical Center for the past six days.

The man was found in the area of 833 N. Broadway in Chinatown. He did not know his name, where he lives, or where he was going, officials said.

The man was wearing black dress pants with white stripes, a white dress shirt with light blue stripes, and a black hoodie with a tag and "California Republic" written on the front.

He is estimated to be around 76-years-old, 5'8" tall, weighing 145 lbs., with black/gray short hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact: Mercedes Mark, Clinical Social Worker at the Los Angeles General Medical Center Department of Social Work at 323-409-3786.