Los Angeles forecast: Temps to heat up for Mother’s Day weekend

Get ready for a warming trend set to hit Southern California just in time for Mother’s Day weekend.

Warming trend ahead

What we know:

Due to a deep marine layer, cool and cloudy conditions will continue across the region until Thursday.

"We’re going to slowly see that break in that weather pattern," said FOX 11 Meteorologist Soumada Khan."There's a slight risk of some showers for mostly our mountain areas and our high desert communities of a secondary system that's gonna be moving through."

Starting Thursday, the area will begin to see more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

"We've got the return of the area of high pressure, and that's going to bring in not just average numbers, but even hotter temperatures as that area of pressure amplifies into Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and into Sunday. We're looking at highs with a range of 80s and 90s, so enjoy the nice weather that we have today and tomorrow before we heat things up," Khan explained.

"That dome of high pressure is gonna lock in the heat, sending our numbers well above the normal range of 10 to even 22 degrees above average," she added.

Another storm eyes SoCal

What's next:

While it's too soon to tell, the National Weather Service said forecast models show another storm that could possibly bring rain and would drastically bring down temperatures next Tuesday or Wednesday.