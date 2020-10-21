Los Angeles County revises health order to allow small private gatherings

Los Angeles County recently revised its health officer order, allowing small outdoor private gatherings of people from no more than three households.

Private gatherings that include more than three households remain prohibited.

"The smaller the number of people, the lower the risk," the revised health order states.

County Public Health Director, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, noted that large gatherings remain prohibited, other than those involving a public protest or outdoor worship services, stating that "there's nothing in the state's revised guidance that changed this.''

The county says to keep it short, stating that private gatherings should be two hours or less.

Attendees are also expected to wear face coverings when not eating or drinking and seating should allow for social distancing between members of different households.

Click here to read the full updated health order.

