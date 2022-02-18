Los Angeles County refusing to follow suit after California lifts indoor mask mandate

The indoor mask mandate has been lifted in California since Wednesday, but it remains in effect in Los Angeles County.

Every county in Southern California has aligned with the state to end the indoor mask mandate except for LA County. Hospitalizations and daily positive case rates have decreased significantly; however, the daily death toll remains slightly high in the county.

FOX 11 went to the same store, miles apart, with one in LA County and the other in Orange County. Employees at the store in Orange County said masks were not required, but the store in LA County is enforcing the mask mandate.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

"It is very interesting because we still have to abide by all the laws, and borders are borders and we have to respect them but it's kind of hypocritical at the same time because you see the mayor [Eric Garcetti] and then you see the governor [Gavin Newsom] and they have to lead by example so what do you do in that case," said Cristy, a resident.

Jesse, another shopper, said he is happy the mandate is lifted.

"I kind of like it. It was a hassle, but I think we still gotta be cautious until you're fully vaccinated or this thing's over but I do like not wearing them [masks]," he said.

RELATED:

Silvia, a mother, said she wanted the counties to wait longer.

"I wish they would wait until the vaccine rollout was available for those 5 and under. It's community based health and in the same way I want my children protected, I'm out there to protect others," she said.

The state’s indoor mask mandate expired February 15. Majority of counties in California followed suit, except for Los Angeles and Santa Clara counties.

On Thursday, Gov. Newsom unveiled the state’s next phase in its COVID-19 response. He noted that the state is shifting from a pandemic to an endemic, meaning people will learn to live with the virus for years to come and potentially forever.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.