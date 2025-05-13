Suspected stolen car leads brief police chase across Los Angeles County

A driver is in custody – but not before leading a short police chase across Los Angeles County in a possible stolen car.

The driver, who was inside a silver sedan, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase on Tuesday, May 13.

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from. Over the course of the chase, the driver traveled through parts of La Crescenta and Glendale before giving up and then getting placed in handcuffs in Pasadena.

It is unknown if the chase suspect is linked to other crimes.