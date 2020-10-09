Los Angeles County COVID-19 small business relief loans program begins Friday

The pandemic has hit small businesses in the Southland hard, but a newly-announced grant might be able to help those in Los Angeles County.

The LA County Board of Supervisors recently voted to use a mix of coronavirus aid, relief, and economic security act funds to create what’s called the Small Business Revitalization Grant Program.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Eligible applicants will receive $30,000 dollars to help with employee payroll, working capital to continue operations, and outstanding business expenses.

The program is designed to help businesses that have been closed due to the pandemic, such as breweries and wineries with no kitchens, miniature golf parks, batting cage facilities, kart racing centers, tanning salons and others.

The grant will not be available to businesses operating within the city of Los Angeles, because the city has its own program.

Advertisement

Applications will start being accepted at noon Friday and will end at noon on October 16, and applications will be chosen through a lottery. The results will be broadcast live at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20 at revitalizationgrant.lacda.org.

"Through grant programs like the one we are announcing today, we are doing what we can to help ease the financial burdens these businesses are facing, even as some are gearing up to reopen in the near future," said Emilio Salas, acting executive director of the LACDA.

Program details are available at revitalizationgrant.lacda.org.

Questions regarding the Small Business Revitalization Grant Program can be sent to revitalizationgrant@lacda.org.

CNS contributed to this report.