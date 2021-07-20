Los Angeles Angels host back-to-school event for kids

We are still days (weeks, for some districts) away from the first day of school, but the Los Angeles Angels are making sure the kids are ready for class with back-to-school supplies and fresh gear!

The Angels hosted the team's annual back-to-school event Tuesday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

The Angels treated about 800 students, ages 14 and under, with new sneakers, school supplies, Halos gear, bagged lunches and pairs of sandals.

The students were from a number of local nonprofit organizations including the Anaheim Family YMCA, Project Access, KidWorks and Boys & Girls Club Greater Anaheim-Cypress, as well as Boys & Girls Club Stanton and Boys & Girls Club Westminster.

