Long Beach substitute teacher, coach arrested, accused of raping teen girl

By
Published  July 26, 2025 3:01pm PDT
Long Beach
Gabriel Vigil

The Brief

    • A substitute teacher and coach at Cabrillo High School was arrested this week.
    • Gabriel Vigil is accused of raping a female teen student off-campus.
    • The Long Beach Police Department says they believe there may be other victims.

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A substitute teacher and coach at a Long Beach area high school was arrested this week, accused of raping a teen student.

What we know:

Long Beach Police Officers arrested Gabriel Vigil at his home on Thursday, July 24.

Vigil's arrest comes after a report from a student earlier in the month. According to the LBPD, an employee at Cabrillo High School reported that a female teen victim had been sexually assaulted off-campus. 

Vigil was a substitute teacher and coach at the school.

Vigil is facing charges of statutory rape, arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes, and contacting a minor to commit a felony. His bail was set at $100,000.

Why you should care:

The LBPD says they believe there may be other victims out there. Anyone with any information about their investigation should contact detectives at 562-570-7321.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Long Beach Police Department.

