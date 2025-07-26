Long Beach substitute teacher, coach arrested, accused of raping teen girl

article

The Brief A substitute teacher and coach at Cabrillo High School was arrested this week. Gabriel Vigil is accused of raping a female teen student off-campus. The Long Beach Police Department says they believe there may be other victims.



A substitute teacher and coach at a Long Beach area high school was arrested this week, accused of raping a teen student.

What we know:

Long Beach Police Officers arrested Gabriel Vigil at his home on Thursday, July 24.

Vigil's arrest comes after a report from a student earlier in the month. According to the LBPD, an employee at Cabrillo High School reported that a female teen victim had been sexually assaulted off-campus.

SUGGESTED: Multi-state sex trafficking ring exposed at Michigan hotel

Vigil was a substitute teacher and coach at the school.

Vigil is facing charges of statutory rape, arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes, and contacting a minor to commit a felony. His bail was set at $100,000.

Why you should care:

The LBPD says they believe there may be other victims out there. Anyone with any information about their investigation should contact detectives at 562-570-7321.