Long Beach substitute teacher, coach arrested, accused of raping teen girl
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A substitute teacher and coach at a Long Beach area high school was arrested this week, accused of raping a teen student.
What we know:
Long Beach Police Officers arrested Gabriel Vigil at his home on Thursday, July 24.
Vigil's arrest comes after a report from a student earlier in the month. According to the LBPD, an employee at Cabrillo High School reported that a female teen victim had been sexually assaulted off-campus.
SUGGESTED: Multi-state sex trafficking ring exposed at Michigan hotel
Vigil was a substitute teacher and coach at the school.
Vigil is facing charges of statutory rape, arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes, and contacting a minor to commit a felony. His bail was set at $100,000.
Why you should care:
The LBPD says they believe there may be other victims out there. Anyone with any information about their investigation should contact detectives at 562-570-7321.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Long Beach Police Department.