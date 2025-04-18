Expand / Collapse search

Possible human remains found on beach in Long Beach

By
Published  April 18, 2025 2:43pm PDT
Long Beach
The Brief

    • Possible human remains were found on a beach Friday morning.
    • The remains were found near a lifeguard tower between Junipero and Cherry avenues.

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach police are investigating after possible human remains were found on a beach.

What we know:

Officers responded to a lifeguard tower near the 2100 block of East Ocean Blvd., between Junipero and Cherry avenues, around 9:30 a.m. Friday for reports of human remains being found. 

Homicide detectives and investigators from the LA County Medical Examiner's Office also responded to the scene.

No further information was provided. 

A section of the area near the lifeguard tower was taped off as officials investigated. 

