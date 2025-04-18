Possible human remains found on beach in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach police are investigating after possible human remains were found on a beach.
What we know:
Officers responded to a lifeguard tower near the 2100 block of East Ocean Blvd., between Junipero and Cherry avenues, around 9:30 a.m. Friday for reports of human remains being found.
Homicide detectives and investigators from the LA County Medical Examiner's Office also responded to the scene.
SkyFOX
No further information was provided.
A section of the area near the lifeguard tower was taped off as officials investigated.