Possible human remains found on beach in Long Beach

Long Beach police are investigating after possible human remains were found on a beach.

What we know:

Officers responded to a lifeguard tower near the 2100 block of East Ocean Blvd., between Junipero and Cherry avenues, around 9:30 a.m. Friday for reports of human remains being found.

Homicide detectives and investigators from the LA County Medical Examiner's Office also responded to the scene.

No further information was provided.

A section of the area near the lifeguard tower was taped off as officials investigated.