How to apply for Long Beach's guaranteed income pilot program

A new city program in Long Beach is offering some residents a guaranteed monthly income boost for one year.

The Long Beach Pledge will provide $500 per month to 250-single-headed families with children who live at or below the poverty line.

Additionally, program participants will also have access to financial counseling and more supportive resources.

Those eligible to apply for the first phase of this pilot program are residents living in the 90813 ZIP code, which includes the lower Westside, Cambodia Town, and MacArthur Park.

