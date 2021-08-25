Long Beach man last seen walking alone from pizza restaurant beaten to death

Police are working to figure out how a Long Beach man last seen walking alone from a pizza place ended up dying at the hospital over the weekend.

The Long Beach Police Department responded to a call of a man – later identified as 61-year-old James McManus – suffering serious injuries in the area of Stearns Street and Carfax Avenue on August 15. Officers were told during the ongoing investigation that McManus suffered the injuries after being under attack.

McManus died at the hospital on Sunday, August 22. Now, police are working to figure out who targeted the 61-year-old Long Beach man.

Long Beach PD was told McManus was last seen walking alone from Avenue 3 Pizza at about 10 p.m. on August 14.

As of Wednesday night, no arrests have been announced in McManus' death.

Anyone with information on the Long Beach man's death is asked to call 562-570-7244.