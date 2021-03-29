Long Beach, Glendale, Manhattan Beach, Downey school districts welcome back students for in-person learning

Long Beach Unified, Glendale Unified, Manhattan Beach Unified and Downey Unified School Districts began welcoming back students on Monday for in-person learning as COVID-19 cases continued to decline across the state.

Most of California's 6.1 million students in 1,037 public school districts have been learning from home since last March because of the pandemic.

Long Beach Unified on Monday celebrated the return of elementary school students. The return to in-person classes includes asymptomatic screening for staff and students. Additionally, students and staff will have to wear masks and desks will be spaced six feet apart. Middle and high school teachers and students are expected return to the classroom next month.

Glendale Unified School District welcomed back students in transitional kindergarten through second grade for in-person learning at the District’s 20 elementary schools and College View School. Students in third through fifth grade will return on Monday, April 5.

In Manhattan Beach, the district brought back middle and high school students. They had originally planned the reopening for April 12, but that date was moved up when Los Angeles County moved into the "Red Tier" of California's reopening guidelines sooner than expected. Students in the district were divided into three groups. Team 1 and Team 2 groups will be attending in-person classes two days a week, and the third group will be comprised of our students who have chosen to remain in distance learning.

Downey Unified School District welcomed back students from early childhood/Transitional Kindergarten through 12th grade for in-person learning in a Hybrid Model on Monday. Families who selected to continue with distance learning will stay in this instructional model.

Los Angeles County on Sunday reported 538 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, though health officials said the relatively low numbers may reflect delays in weekend reporting.

The number of COVID-19 patients in county hospitals continued to decline, dropping from 669 Saturday to 655 Sunday, while the number of those in intensive care increased from 166 to 178, according to state figures.

Sunday's numbers brought the county's totals to 1,218,225 cases and 23,077 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.