2 men face felony charges in Long Beach hit-and-run crash that killed 21-year-old woman

Two men face felony charges after a hit-and-run in Long Beach claimed the life of a 21-year-old woman, officials said.

Authorities said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Friday, June 16 at the intersection of Willow Street and Caspian Avenue, west of the Los Angeles River.

One of the suspects was allegedly doing donuts in his SUV at the intersection when he collided with a Chevy Silverado - in which the victim, 21-year-old Jacqueline Zamarripa was a passenger - headed westbound on Willow St. The driver of the truck lost control and smashed into a tree in the center median, according to police.

Zamarripa was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. The 20-year-old driver of the truck she was in remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Authorities said one of the suspects, identified as 20-year-old Saul Alfas of Long Beach, turned himself in the day after the crash. Investigators said he initially left the scene after the crash.

Alfas was booked at Long Beach City jail for one count of felony vehicular manslaughter and one count of felony hit-and-run causing injury or death. His bail was set at $50,000.

On Thursday, June 22, an arrest warrant was issued for 20-year-old Noe Jose Menjivar and he was arrested at his Carson home. His bail was also set at $50,000.

After Long Beach detectives presented their findings to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the DA’s office filed felony charges against both drivers. They now both face charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

Speed and distracted driving were believed to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call LBPD Collision Investigation Detective Shawn Loughlin at 562-570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.