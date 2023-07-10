London Breed is highest paid CA mayor, salary report shows

San Francisco Mayor London Breed had the highest California mayoral salary last year, according to data from the California State Controller.

Mayor Breed's wages in 2022 were $357,000.

The mayor of Los Angeles was the second highest paid, coming in at $301,000. Los Angeles, however, has four times more residents than San Francisco, reported the San Francisco Chronicle.

San Diego's mayor came in at the No. 3 slot with a salary of $236,000.

The Oakland mayor salary was next with $226,000, which was before Mayor Sheng Thao took office in Jan. 2023.

In San Jose, the 2022 mayor was making $209,000.