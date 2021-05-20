Loma Fire: Suspect arrested for starting vegetation fire in Santa Barbara

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly starting a vegetation fire in Santa Barbara.

The Loma Fire broke out around 9 p.m. Thursday on TV Hill which is on Loma Alta Drive.

The fire burned about 10 acres and prompted hundreds of residents in the neighborhood to evacuate. Employees at KEYT TV station also evacuated.

All evacuation orders were lifted and repopulation began by 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said the fire was 40% contained as of Friday morning. Crews were focused on mopping up hot spots and reaching full containment.

Video posted to Twitter by a TV station employee show flames spreading throughout the hillside.

County fire officials say they stopped flames that were spreading to a large home off Via del Cielo. Two homes were damaged, but not destroyed by the blaze.

Around midnight, City Fire investigators noticed a suspicious individual hiding in the brush between Loma Alta Drive and West Ortega St. They quickly detained the man, who was identified as 23-year-old Victor Hernandez. Law enforcement officials say Hernandez has been a suspect in other recent arson cases.

During their investigation, officers put a timeline together that placed Hernandez at the scene of the Loma Fire. According to a statement from fire officials, it was determined there were five separate fires in total Thursday night and they believe the Loma Fire was an act of arson.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. His bail is set to $2 million.

