Lockdown issued at Marine Corps combat center in Twentynine Palms after reports of shots fired
TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. - A lockdown was issued on the U.S. Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms Monday after reports of shots fired.
According to the Combat Center PAO, all personnel are required to shelter in place as authorities respond.
Officials said an anonymous caller first reported shots fired just before 9 a.m.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
