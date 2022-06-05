Philadelphia mayor 'heartbroken, angry' after 3 killed, 11 injured in South Street shooting

Mayor Jim Kenney says the ‘beyond devastating’ shooting on South Street that claimed the lives of three people Saturday night is "yet another horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence."

A total of 14 people were reportedly struck after shots rang out near the 200 block of South Street just before midnight. Three people, two men and a woman, were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The mayor said this most recent shooting has left him "not just heartbroken, but angry" in a statement released after the shooting:

"The events that transpired last evening on South Street are beyond devastating. Once again, we see lives senselessly lost and those injured in yet another horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence. My heart is with the family, friends, loved ones of those lost or injured, and with everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy.

"The Police Department is investigating this heinous crime to ensure the people who are responsible are brought to justice. I urge anyone with information about this incident, or any other crimes, to report it to 215-686-TIPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously. This is a complex, ongoing investigation and we will release more information about this incident as information becomes available.

"Our city—and country—have experienced a steep rise in gun violence over the past few years. We’ve spent these years grappling with this rising epidemic and doing everything in our power not only to stop it but to try to understand why the violence continues—it’s senseless, needless, and deeply troubling.

"I know this shooting has shaken many people in our community. The safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority. We cannot accept continued violence as a way of life in our country. Until we address the availability and ease of access to firearms, we will always be fighting an uphill battle. As Mayor, I will continue to fight to protect our communities and urge others to advocate for stronger laws that keep guns out of the hands of violent individuals.

"The surge in gun violence that we’ve seen across the nation—and here in Philadelphia—makes me not just heartbroken, but angry. Our administration, in partnership with all of our local and federal law enforcement agencies, continues to work relentlessly to reduce violence and create safer communities."

Multiple gunmen were seen firing into a crowd on one of Philadelphia's most famous streets, according to Police Inspector D.F. Pace. Packed crowds of people were seen fleeing from the deadly scene in surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

Authorities say no arrests have been made but that two weapons -both handguns - were recovered.

Other local lawmakers and leaders responded to the deadly incident, calling for action against gun violence.

"The terrible crimes last night on South Street tell our Pennsylvania legislators it’s time for real action," said DA Larry Kasner. "Boycott NRA lobbyists, boycott NRA donations, and bring real common sense gun regulation to Pennsylvania. Now."

"The mass shooting on South Street last night is horrible," Rhynhart said in a tweet. "The terror of gun violence across our city must be stopped, over 920 people have been shot in Philly so far this year. We need urgency from leadership to stop this, NOW."

Anti-gun violence group CeaseFireIPA called on "every Pennsylvanian to join together to demand action."

"It’s time our elected officials allow us to be free," said Executive Director Adam Garber. "Free to party with friends on the weekend. To worship together in peace. To learn without psychologically-damaging active shooter drills. We are not free, because we as a nation live in constant fear. That will only change when our elected officials act."