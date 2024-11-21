Local food banks busy ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Food banks are very busy as we head into Thanksgiving.

In fact, medical assistant Jenine Arias, who is out of work, is counting on food banks for her sustenance.

When we met her, she was standing in line at a food giveaway at Northridge Fashion Mall trying to get turkey for Thanksgiving because she's out of work and can't afford one herself.

Councilman John Lee sponsored this food bank, trying to help his constituents.

He hands each one a bag of food as those constituents go through the line and wishes them a "Happy Thanksgiving!"

The feeling of giving is important to the food bank operator behind this giveaway - Kristy Dawson.

Dawson says doing what she does warms her heart.

She says, "I feel amazing. We do about 20,000 pounds a week."

Some of the food she gets from the LA Regional Food Bank and local grocery stores.

At the LA Regional Food Bank which has two locations in South LA and the City of Industry, CEO Michael Flood says, "We're seeing demand quite strong."

Quoting statistics from USC, Flood says, USC estimates, "30% of households in Los Angeles County are struggling to meet their food needs."

At an event they held at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, Flood says some 2,000 people showed up for a helping hand.

Meanwhile, back at the mall, Arias wanted some turkey, but they ran out by the time she got inside. She did get chicken though.

As she put it, "it's food. It'll do I guess."

To find a food pantry near you, visit the LA Regional Food Bank's website by tapping or clicking here.