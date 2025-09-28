Box truck driver in custody after leading police chase across LA, San Bernardino counties

A driver and a passenger are both in custody – but not before leading a 2-county police chase across Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties in a box truck.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department on a chase Sunday night. Later in the chase, the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit when the suspect entered the 210 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley.

The suspects eventually pulled over in a parking lot near Upper San Gabriel Valley. Both the driver and the passenger were handcuffed following the chase.

Officials did not specify what the suspects were wanted for.