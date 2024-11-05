Motorcyclist in custody after high speed chase in San Gabriel Valley

A man is in custody after leading California High Patrol officers on a high speed chase through the San Gabriel Valley Tuesday night.

The man, on a motorcycle, was originally wanted for speed.

SkyFOX clocked the suspect driving at speeds over 100 mph on the 10 freeway.

The driver crashed into a stop sign and fell off his bike. He then tried to make a run for it but officers gave chase and quickly apprehended the man on nearby train tracks.