Motorcyclist in custody after high speed chase in San Gabriel Valley

By
Published  November 5, 2024 10:42pm PST
Police Chases
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - A man is in custody after leading California High Patrol officers on a high speed chase through the San Gabriel Valley Tuesday night.

The man, on a motorcycle, was originally wanted for speed.

SkyFOX clocked the suspect driving at speeds over 100 mph on the 10 freeway. 

The driver crashed into a stop sign and fell off his bike. He then tried to make a run for it but officers gave chase and quickly apprehended the man on nearby train tracks. 