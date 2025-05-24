Police chase suspect arrested after running into Van Nuys bar

The Los Angeles Police Department is chasing a driver through the city on Memorial Day Weekend.

According to the LAPD, the driver is armed.

The chase started in the Van Nuys. SkyFOX picked up the chase in the Reseda area, before the driver made their way to the Lake Balboa area.

From there, the driver led officers onto the 405 Freeway, hitting speeds well over 100 mph.

Around 10:30 p.m., the driver got out of the car in Lake Balboa, and made a run for it. Ran through several parking lots, seeming to go into a business near Lake Balboa and Van Nuys.

Officers made their way into Pogo's Bar and Grill to search for the suspect, and pulled him out minutes later.