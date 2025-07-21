LA police chase suspect previously clocked at 100+ mph crashes into bushes and a parked Tesla in Sherman Oaks

A suspected DUI driver is in custody – but not before breaking 100 mph mid-police chase and then crashing into the bushes and a parked car in Sherman Oaks.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene in the San Fernando Valley as the suspect inside a red sedan led the California Highway Patrol on a chase on Monday, July 21.

Over the course of the police chase, the suspect was clocked by SkyFOX of breaking 100 mph multiple times. The suspect was seen driving through parts of Encino, Canoga Park, and Woodland Hills before ending up in Sherman Oaks.

The suspect got detained after crashing the car into the bushes and hitting a parked Tesla.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if the suspect was linked to other crimes.