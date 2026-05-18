Angels flip script on JT Ginn's failed no-hit bid, beat A's on FOX 11 Plus, ch. 13
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Los Angeles Angels flipped the script on the Athletics after the former were three outs away from being no-hit by an opponent.
The Halos were in danger of being no-hit by Athletics' J.T. Ginn as they trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the ninth. However, the Angels turned the tables by not only ending Ginn's no-no bid via Adam Frazier's single, but beat the A's after Zach Neto blasted a walkoff 2-run homer.
Had Ginn retired the side, it would have been the eighth time in franchise history that the Halos were no-hit by an opponent.
The Angels improve to 17-31 after Monday's wild finish.
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 18: Zach Neto #9 of the Los Angeles Angels gets a sports drink bath after a walk-off, two-run home run to defeat the Athletics 2-1 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 18, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)