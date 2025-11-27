Police chase suspect appears to have gotten away near Chinatown

A police chase suspect appears to have gotten away on a motorcycle in Los Angeles on Thanksgiving Day.

What we know:

The motorcyclist led authorities on a chase along the 101 Freeway around 6 p.m. on Thursday night. Over the course of the brief chase, the suspect passed by parts of Echo Park and Westlake before hiding near the Chinatown area.

No officers were seen trailing the motorcyclist by the time the suspect ended up near Chinatown.

What we don't know:

Outside of speeding, it is unknown if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.