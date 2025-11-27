Expand / Collapse search

Police chase suspect appears to have gotten away near Chinatown

By
Updated  November 27, 2025 6:24pm PST
A motorcyclist who was previously in a police chase was seen weaving through Los Angeles traffic after cops downgraded the pursuit to tracking mode.

LOS ANGELES - A police chase suspect appears to have gotten away on a motorcycle in Los Angeles on Thanksgiving Day.

What we know:

The motorcyclist led authorities on a chase along the 101 Freeway around 6 p.m. on Thursday night. Over the course of the brief chase, the suspect passed by parts of Echo Park and Westlake before hiding near the Chinatown area.

No officers were seen trailing the motorcyclist by the time the suspect ended up near Chinatown.

What we don't know:

Outside of speeding, it is unknown if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.

