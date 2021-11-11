Learn more about Semper Fi & America's Fund created by military wives, mothers

More than 5,000 U.S. military personnel have died in Iraq and Afghanistan and another 50,000 were wounded in action.

For the wounded, the support the United States Department of Veterans Affairs provides is not enough, which is why a group of military wives and mothers have stepped in forming a group called the Semper Fi & America's Fund.

"What I’ll tell you is I’m successful today because in a very crucial time I had a strong foundation of support that was able to anticipate what I needed provide it, for me, whether it be Financial or, as I mentioned earlier, a holistic type approach to just decompress but they provided that support," said 50-year-old retired Master Sgt. Davey Lind.

Lind is now a jiu-jitsu coach who continues to inspire others.

Lind lost both legs in an IED explosion more than 14 years ago on his third deployment to Iraq. He survived, but military doctors told him it would take at least a year before he could begin walking again.

The Purple Heart recipient defied the odds doing it in just two months, enduring numerous surgeries and grueling physical therapies.

Lind was able to walk down the aisle of his friend’s wedding - and stood tall at his own promotion.

"It is imperative to the success of that veteran in that veteran's family it's imperative, and then the safety net of knowing that you're not going to be abandoned that somebody's going to be looking out for you," Lind added.

Lind noted the additional support came from his family, and what he calls his "extended family"—The Semper Fi & America’s Fund, often simply referred to as "the Fund."

It’s an organization founded in 2003 by a small group of military spouses, who assembled and distributed bags filled with toiletries for marines and sailors returning from Operation Iraqi Freedom.

But as waves more of the wounded kept coming home, "The Fund" grew.

Since then, the non-profit has provided $260 million in financial assistance and direct support like counseling and job training for more than 27,000 service members.

For Lind, one of his first needs was getting a wheelchair through the front door to see his family.

Sondria Saylor was assigned as his case manager.

"We do lots of home modifications for a handicap so really we try to think outside the box, you know what is the need what's going to help their quality of life, and then we see if we can help. And I think it's not just meeting those material needs, which of course there's many when you first come home from the hospital and then throughout your recovery, but it's just being there. As a support system, you know being there as a friend," she said.

The Fund is committed to providing a lifetime of support to the combat wounded, critically ill service members, military family members, and veterans.

