LAX expecting 200,000 daily passengers during winter holiday travel rush period

The holiday travel rush is officially underway with 200,000 daily passengers expected at the Los Angeles International Airport from Dec. 16 through Jan. 3, officials said.

Airport traffic is also expected to increase, with 89,000 vehicles projected to pass through each day from Dec. 19 to 21. That would be an increase of 12% compared to the daily average.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts 2022 will be the third-busiest year for travel in more than two decades.

While the holiday travel season started Friday, the travel rush is expected to hit its peak from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. Nationally, officials estimate that more than 112 million people will be traveling more than 50 miles from home. In California, 11 million people were estimated to head out of town for the holidays, with most opting to travel by car.

On Friday morning, FOX 11 spoke to a family on their way to India for the holidays.

"We’re going to India to visit family and traveling has been a little bit hectic so far just because everyone’s traveling at the same time, but it’s also really exciting because we know we’re going to get see family," the California resident said.

Travel experts offered advice for those who have yet to book their flights. Saturday, Dec. 17 is believed to be the most expensive day to travel, while traveling on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day are ways to score a day.

City News Service contributed to this report.