Gas leak repairs near LAX impacting Memorial Day traffic

The Brief A 6-inch steel gas main and water main were ruptured in Westchester Wednesday night after being struck during third-party construction work. Major road closures are in effect on Sepulveda Boulevard and 96th Street, which officials warn will severely impact holiday travel to and from LAX. SoCalGas crews are on-site making temporary repairs expected to finish Thursday morning, though the total restoration time remains unknown.



A ruptured 6-inch steel gas main and water main near Los Angeles International Airport have triggered major road closures and are expected to severely impact Memorial Day holiday travel through Thursday morning.

What we know:

The incident began just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the 9600 block of Sepulveda Boulevard and 96th Street in Westchester.

A 6-inch steel gas main and a water main were struck and damaged by a third-party conducting utility work.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Jennifer Middleton confirmed that Department of Transportation (DOT) crews have closed the northbound lanes of Sepulveda Boulevard at Imperial Highway, as well as the east and westbound lanes on 96th Street.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) and SoCalGas.

The LAPD confirmed that there are no evacuations ordered at this time.

What we don't know:

The exact total restoration time for the utilities and the full reopening of the streets remains unknown.

While temporary repairs are underway, it is unclear how long the subsequent permanent repairs will take to complete.

What they're saying:

"This third-party work was not related to any SoCalGas work. At this time, we do not believe there will be any disruptions to gas service," said Erick Rivas, a spokesman for SoCalGas, in a statement to City News Service. "SoCalGas crews are currently on site making temporary repairs."

LAFD spokeswoman Jennifer Middleton noted that travel to and from Los Angeles airport will be "severely impacted until temporary repairs are completed." In an official alert, the LAFD advised travelers to "allow extra travel time and check traffic before heading into the area."

What's next:

SoCalGas crews will transition into permanent repair work on the morning of May 21 once temporary fixes are secured.

Emergency and utility crews will remain on the scene to manage the infrastructure damage while transit officials monitor traffic flow during the heavy Memorial Day holiday travel rush.