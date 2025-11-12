Flight delays and cancelations to linger for days: aviation officials

The ongoing government shutdown, in its 43rd day as of Wednesday, continues to affect air travel across the United States, with significant impacts at major airports like Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Travelers are facing delays and cancellations, and aviation officials warn that these disruptions may persist for days, potentially affecting the upcoming holiday travel season.

What we know:

The shutdown has led to capacity cuts at LAX and other airports nationwide, causing widespread travel headaches.

In addition to delays and cancellations, there are growing safety concerns. On Halloween, a near-collision occurred at LAX when an ITA Airways jet made an abrupt turn into the path of an American Airlines plane. Fortunately, air traffic control intervened, preventing a disaster.

What they're saying:

Travels are LAX continue to navigate the travel nightmare.

"This is why we decided to leave early, because that's one of our concerns. But we don't know yet if it's better to be early," a traveler at LAX told FOX 11.

"We were supposed to have my mom visit us in November, but we decided that we're going to postpone until we're sure that everything is going to be smooth," another traveler added.

A third traveler expressed empathy for the workers who haven't been paid. "We got here earlier because we were flying last month right as they closed. And man, these people, they were upset and they are not getting paid. And that's a big problem."

What's next:

As LAX remains one of the busiest airfields in California and among the top five in the country, travelers are advised to contact their airlines to understand policies regarding refunds or rebooking in case of cancellations or delays. With the shutdown causing ongoing disruptions, staying informed and planning ahead is crucial for those traveling soon.