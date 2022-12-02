Law enforcement officer possibly exposed to fentanyl in Norwalk

A law enforcement officer was taken to the hospital after a possible case of fentanyl exposure in Norwalk.

An officer from a department in Orange County happened to be in Norwalk to follow up on a robbery at a business earlier Friday. That law enforcement officer found the suspect vehicle and took two suspects into custody.

However, shortly after, the officer suffered a medical emergency. As of late Friday night, officials aren't entirely sure if it was in fact fentanyl that caused the officer to get sick.

The officer is expected to make a full recovery, FOX 11 was told. Officials did not specify which department in Orange County the officer was affiliated with.