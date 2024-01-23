LAUSD to pay $3.55M to additional victims of convicted pedophile, former Miramonte teacher

The Los Angeles Unified School District has reached a $3.55 million settlement with two additional victims of a former Miramonte Elementary School teacher who was convicted of sexually abusing children.

According to attorneys, Jane RE Doe settled for $1.85 million and John AE Doe for $1.7 million.

The lawsuits allege that Miramonte Elementary School teacher Mark Berndt sexually harassed, abused and molested the victims on multiple occasions from 2004 through 2008.

Former Los Angeles Miramonte Elementary School teacher Mark Berndt, 62, right, sits with his attorney, Manny Medrano in Los Angeles County Superior Court Friday, Nov. 15, 2013. (Photo by Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In 2013, Brendt pleaded no contest to 23 charges of lewd conduct upon a child, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He was accused of feeding cookies laced with bodily fluids to children and taking pictures of them, sometimes with tape over their eyes and mouths.

The lawsuits allege that Miramonte administrators and LAUSD officials ignored multiple complaints by parents, students and teachers regarding Berndt’s sexual misconduct with children dating back to the early 1980's.

In 2014, LAUSD agreed to pay $140 million to 81 victims that were allegedly sexually abused by Berndt. The district also paid $30 million in claims to the families of 65 Miramonte students.

"This settlement represents one more chapter in a horrendous scandal. Ten years after the largest sexual abuse settlement against a public school district, it is a continuing reminder of the damage that results when school officials choose to ignore red flags and complaints by students and parents of a serial sexual predator," said attorney Morgan Stewart.

LAUSD, who does not typically comment on legal settlements, released the following statement, "Our thoughts are with the students and families affected by this situation. We remain vigilant in providing a safe and welcoming learning environment for all students."