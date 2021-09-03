OC police pursuit ends near state park in Atwater Village

A high-speed pursuit that started in Santa Ana turned into a foot pursuit in Atwater Village on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The suspects inside the suspected stolen vehicle quickly led officers to Los Angeles County where the pursuit moved from Lincoln Heights to Atwater Village.

Once in Atwater Village, the suspects jumped out of the vehicle and ran in separate directions. One of the suspects jumped into the Los Angeles River near Rio de Los Angeles State Park.

By 2 p.m., all three suspects were in custody.

Additional details were not immediately available.

