LASD detectives investigating death of 2-month-old girl

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 2-month-old girl from Canyon Country.

Deputies responded to an apartment building Sunday just before 3 a.m. in the 18000 block of Grace Lane regarding a call of a baby not breathing.

The department says the victim’s father was performing CPR on her when officers arrived. Deputies continued CPR until paramedics arrived and transported the child to a local hospital. The child was later airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.

Despite attempts to save her life, the girl was pronounced dead Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s department reported.

They say at this time it is unknown how the child died. According to detectives, the victim’s parents are cooperating with the investigation and no arrests have been made.

Officials say homicide investigators respond to and investigate all child deaths that don’t involve "obvious recreational or automobile accidents".

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can remain anonymous by calling "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org

