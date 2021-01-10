LASD deputy shoots, kills suspect in stabbing in Altadena

article

A stabbing suspect was fatally shot in Altadena on Sunday by a sheriff's deputy.

The shooting happened at about 4:05 p.m. near Figueroa Drive and Lincoln Avenue, said Los Angeles County sheriff's Deputy Tracy Koerner.

Deputies were flagged down by a woman suffering from stab wounds, Koerner said. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

When deputies tried to contact the man who allegedly stabbed her, he"still had a knife and a deputy-involved-shooting took place," Koerner said.

The man apparently died at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The nature of the relationship between the man and woman was not yetknown, Koerner said.

