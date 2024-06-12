Las Vegas man convicted in string of home burglaries in Southern California

article

A Las Vegas man has been convicted in connection with a string of home burglaries across Southern California in 2016, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

The suspect, 39-year-old Vacho Shahen, was arrested in Philadelphia in 2018 following a years-long investigation and DNA evidence that ultimately linked him to several home invasions in Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and Downey that occurred within a two-week period in 2016.

During one of those home invasions in Santa Monica, Shahen allegedly shot the homeowner during the failed robbery attempt. That homeowner survived.

Shahen appeared in court last week and was convicted by a jury on 16 of 17 felony charges, officials said. He will be sentenced on June 24.

Police are reminding residents that although this case was from years past, it is important to take proactive steps when it comes to home security. Free home security assessments are available to all residents from the Santa Monica Police Department. If you'd like to schedule an assessment that will help identify potential vulnerabilities in your home, call the Community Affairs Unit at 310-458-8474.