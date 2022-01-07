Large fire breaks out near a North Hollywood gym

article

A large fire broke out at a North Hollywood commercial building Friday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call in the 6100 block of North Laurel Canyon a little after 10:45 p.m. SkyFOX was over the scene as the fire torched the building adjacent to a Gold's Gym there.

More than 70 firefighters have responded to the large blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

