Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Ventura County Mountains
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Orange County Coastal, Ventura County Coast
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 6:00 PM PDT until MON 10:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 6:00 PM PDT, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire
High Wind Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley

Large crowds flock to the beach over Labor Day weekend

Severe Weather
FOX 11

Large crowds in Hermosa Beach

Large crowds flock to the beach for Labor Day weekend.

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. - With dangerous heat levels inland, many people headed to the beach along the Southern California Coast, where temperatures were a good 20 degrees lower.

LA County is keeping the beaches open for the Labor Day Holiday, with restrictions.

Mask wearing is a must, unless you are in the water, with some cities like Hermosa, ticketing people if they are not wearing them (as much as $500).

You are allowed to bring an umbrella, and set up on the beach, but have to keep family units 8 feet apart from one another, on the sand and in the water.

Fire pits were removed from LA County Beaches this year, and it’s against the law to light fires on the sand.

Bathrooms and parking lots are open, but it is crowded, so rideshare or Uber/Lyft would be a good idea.

Finally, make sure you take out the trash you produce when you are on the beach. With all the personnel needed to keep things going with the crowds, garbage pick up is suffering somewhat.

So, lifeguards really asking us to pass that on.

Expect a South Swell the next three days, and possible riptides, especially by Monday.

Check-in with the lifeguards, and stay safe.

Don’t forget to bring water… you can still dehydrate while swimming. It’s cooler than inland, but it may get to 90 degrees on the beach, we are told.

Have a safe Labor Day weekend.