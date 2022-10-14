Man who stabbed 22-year-old woman in head with scissors in unprovoked attack arrested: LAPD

Police in North Hollywood have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old woman in the head with scissors as she walked down the street in an unprovoked attack in broad daylight.

Jonathan Cole, 30, was arrested and booked for attempted murder. His bail was set at $3,055,000. The case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, which filed one count of attempted murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department's North Hollywood Division, around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, the female victim was walking southbound on Lankershim Boulevard, near Hatteras Street, when a man walking in the opposite direction stabbed her in the head with a pair of scissors. Police said that the attack was made "without provocation."

"The victim, with the scissors embedded into her head, fled to a local restaurant, where she asked for help and then collapsed on the floor," the LAPD wrote in a press release.

SUGGESTED: Man in wheelchair stabbed in neck while dining inside Taco Bell in Mar Vista

According to police, Cole continued walking northbound where he encountered a male and female couple waiting at a bus stop. Cole asked them for a light, and when the female replied, "no," Cole, again unprovoked, threw a full jar of pickles, striking the female in the shoulder. The man chased Cole to the front of a local supermarket where store security guards were able to detain him until LAPD officers arrived.

The victim of the stabbing was transported to a local hospital and is currently recovering in stable condition.

The crime occurred in broad daylight in an area with a high volume of pedestrian traffic.

Cole is not known to the victim, and the crime appeared random and completely unprovoked.

Additional details were not immediately available.