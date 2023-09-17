LAPD shoots, kills knife-wielding man in Pico-Union

A man allegedly armed with a knife was shot and killed by Los Angeles Police Department officers in the Pico-Union area of LA earlier this week. Now the shooting is under investigation.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The LAPD said officers were called out to the 1200 block of S. New Hampshire Avenue for reports of a man with a knife.

When police got to the area, they found the man in a parking lot with a knife in his hand. Officers said they gave the man several warnings to drop the knife. That's when police said the man rand towards them with the knife, and officers shot him.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department took the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man had not yet been identified, and was described only as a Hispanic man between 30 and 35 years old.

A knife recovered from the scene of a police shooting in the Pico-Union area. Photo courtesy of LAPD.

Police shared a photo of an approximately eight-inch kitchen knife recovered at the scene.

As with all fatal police shooting, LAPD’s specialized Force Investigation Division is investigating this incident, which will then be reviewed by Chief Michel Moore, the Board of Police Commissioners and the LA County Office of the Inspector General.