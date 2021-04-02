LAPD setting up perimeter around a possibly armed woman at MacArthur Park

article

A standoff is underway between police and a possibly armed woman at MacArthur Park Friday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a woman with a gun. Officers have set up a perimeter around the area as the woman has isolated herself from everyone else by swimming to a nearby island.

LAPD said one of the officers opened fire but it is unclear if any of the shot(s) hit the woman. No officers were injured from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

