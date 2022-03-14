LAPD offers $50K reward for info in 2020 murder of tow truck driver

The Los Angeles Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward for information in connection with the murder of a tow truck driver in downtown Los Angeles in 2020.

The victim, 26-year-old Michael McGarry, was working on a stalled car when a gunman opened fire in the area of Enterprise and Mateo streets on Nov. 13, according to LAPD. Police say the motive for the shooting is believed to be robbery.

McGarry was driven to a nearby guard shack at the Los Angeles Times Olympic Printing Plant by a witness who found him bleeding from the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for McGarry's murder is urged to call LAPD at 213-486-8770.

