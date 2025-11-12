LAPD issues tactical alert after reports of gunfire at downtown LA apartment building

The Brief LAPD officers are conducting a floor-by-floor search of a downtown apartment building following early morning reports of a woman with a gun and shots fired. A citywide tactical alert is currently in effect for the area near Broadway and Olympic. Road closures are impacting the area and bus service is being detoured.



Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are conducting a floor-by-floor search of an apartment building in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning after receiving reports of a woman with a gun and shots fired.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the call came in at about 5:30 a.m. at the Broadway Palace, a multi-story apartment complex on Broadway near Olympic Boulevard and Ninth Street.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard multiple shots.

No victims were found, police said, and an LAPD spokesperson at the scene said he could not confirm a report that rifle shell casings were found on an upper floor.

Police said the search was being conducted "out of an abundance of caution."

The LAPD declared a citywide tactical alert at about 8 a.m. requiring officers to remain on duty due to the ongoing situation.

Buses were being detoured around the area, but service was expected to be back to normal by 1 p.m., according to LA Metro and DASH.

The closure of Broadway between Ninth Street and Olympic Boulevard has been extended to include Eighth and Ninth streets between Hill and Main streets.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if there are any victims.